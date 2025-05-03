Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Jorrel Hato has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Chelsea have spoken about him to Ajax technical director Alex Kroes.

The player has been heavily linked with Liverpool as well. However, journalist Mike Verweij (via Voetbal Nieuws) has now confirmed that Chelsea held an informal meeting regarding the 19-year-old defender in recent months. He has been on the radar of Arsenal as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follow up on their interest with an offer to sign him in the summer. They need defensive reinforcements, and the Ajax prodigy could prove to be a quality long-term addition for them.

Chelsea need Jorrel Hato

Players like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi could be on their way out of the club in the summer. Chelsea will have to replace them adequately. They have been linked with defenders like Jules Kounde as well.

Hato is regarded as one of the finest young defensive prospects in Europe and football right now, and he could be an excellent addition for Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a deal with Ajax.

The 19-year-old will want to compete at a high level, and the opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be quite exciting. They could provide him with the platform to showcase his qualities at a high level. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his world-class potential.

The Ajax star is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a left-back. His versatility will be a bonus for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

Liverpool keen on the defender

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player as well. They need defensive depth. Players like Joe Gomez have had persistent injury problems.

Also, they need more quality in the left-back department, and Hato is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.