(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is looking to rebuild his squad in the summer transfer window.

In order to do that, they have to raise funds through sales and they have decided to cash in on two of their best players at the club.

Palace have players who have attracted interest from the top Premier League clubs for a long time.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are reportedly open to selling two of their star players, defender Marc Guehi and midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Guehi, who has just one year remaining on his contract, is attracting attention from top clubs including Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle had a £70 million bid for Guéhi rejected last summer, but with his contract nearing its end and no progress in renewal talks, Palace may be more inclined to negotiate this time around .

Italian giants Juventus have also been credited with interest in the England international central defender.

Eze, with two years left on his contract and a £60 million release clause, is also on the radar of several clubs.

While Newcastle have shown interest, their current squad depth in attacking midfield positions might influence their decision. However, Tottenham and Manchester United are reportedly considering activating Eze’s release clause.

Crystal Palace are set to go through major changes

As the summer transfer window approaches, the future of Palace players will come into question once again just like it has happened in the recent transfer windows.

Palace midfielder Adam Wharton may well become another high profile departure from Selhurst Park this summer with Premier League champions Liverpool keeping a close eye on the midfielder.

As far as incomings are concerned at Selhurst Park, Glasner is eyeing a move for Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma who is no more a part of the future plans at Tottenham.

Man Utd ready to offer attacker in swap deal to sign Palace star Eberechi Eze