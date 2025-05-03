Exclusive: Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea are lining up to sign attacking right-back

Flamengo’s 21-year-old right-back Wesley has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in the upcoming transfer window.

Known for his attacking quality, Wesley has attracted interest from several European giants, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona, according to Caught Offside sources.

Chelsea have made initial contact with Wesley’s representatives, expressing interest in securing his services.

The Blues are prepared to offer around €20 million, though Flamengo are holding out for a fee closer to €30–35 million.

Negotiations are expected to intensify at the Club World Cup, where both clubs will participate, providing Chelsea an opportunity to observe Wesley

Liverpool are looking for Alexander-Arnold’s heir

Liverpool are also in the mix, viewing Wesley as a potential successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract situation remains uncertain amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s scouting department has been monitoring Wesley for over a year, and the club have made informal approaches to Flamengo regarding a possible transfer.

Man City have shown interest as well, with Wesley’s agents reportedly traveling to England to discuss potential moves with both Liverpool and City.

Arsenal have entered the race, looking to strengthen their right-back options. The Gunners have initiated contact with Wesley’s camp and are reportedly willing to meet Flamengo’s valuation of €35 million.

Wesley is going to start a transfer battle this summer

Wesley’s rise through Flamengo’s ranks has been impressive. Since joining the club’s youth setup in 2021, he has made over 100 appearances for the senior team, contributing significantly to their domestic and continental campaigns.

His brilliant performances have seen him earn call-up to the Brazil national team. The youngster has also received two caps for his country.

With some of the biggest clubs in the world fighting for his signature, the race to sign him is going to be intense this summer.

“You never know what is going to happen” – Liverpool star issues update on his future