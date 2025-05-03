Exclusive: Newcastle United face transfer battle from West Ham for 26-year-old Englishman

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is expected to be one of the most sought-after players during the upcoming transfer window, as he looks to secure a move that will allow him to remain in the Premier League following Southampton’s relegation.

With a reported £25 million release clause now active, clubs are lining up to make a move for him this summer.

According to Caught Offside sources, West Ham United are leading the race and are preparing to submit an offer in the region of €23 million (£20 million).

The Hammers view Ramsdale as a long-term replacement for Alphonse Areola, who has struggled with injuries and inconsistent form this season.

Newcastle United have also shown strong interest in Ramsdale. The Magpies, under Eddie Howe, are said to be weighing a move to activate his release clause, though FFP (Financial Fair Play) limitations could impact their ability to complete a deal for the English goalkeeper.

Ramsdale’s Premier League experience and age make him an attractive option to compete with or succeed Nick Pope, who has also faced injury setbacks.

In a twist, Bournemouth, Ramsdale’s former club, are monitoring the situation closely. Should they fail to secure Kepa Arrizabalaga on a permanent deal, they will target the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

Leeds United, who recently sealed promotion to the Premier League, have also joined the Premier League clubs in the race to sign Ramsdale this summer.

With manager Daniel Farke preparing for a busy summer transfer window to strengthen his squad ahead of the next Premier League season, Ramsdale has been identified as the club’s transfer target after the poor season of Illan Meslier.

With competition intense to secure the services of Ramsdale this summer, his exit from Southampton appears like a matter of time.

With multiple clubs circling and the clock ticking, Ramsdale’s next move could define the next chapter of his career.

