“He would be open to it” – Journalist claims Chelsea star would be open to Man United move

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer and they have already identified their transfer targets.

The Red Devils are looking to offload Alejandro Garnacho this summer as they aim to generate funds for their transfer business.

They have striker Victor Osimhen on their radar as they look for a better options to lead their attacker next season.

Ruben Amorim’s side have received a major boost with journalist Miguel Delaney claiming that Chelsea star Cole Palmer would be open to move to Man United.

The journalist also added that there is no chance of a transfer happening this summer.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages Podcast, Delay discussed the situation regarding the future of the Chelsea star and what it could mean for Man United.

He said:

“So many clubs would want Cole Palmer and Manchester United are one who would, if there was any sort of possibility, they’d seriously go for him. And I think he would be open to it, but really, there’s no possibility to happen this summer.”

There is no chance of Cole Palmer leaving Chelsea

Premier League giants Chelsea and Man United have both been involved in some high profile transfers over the years.

The latest transfer between both the sides came last summer when Jadon Sancho left United to join the Blues in a loan move, which could be made permanent this summer.

The other players to move from between both the sides are Mason Mount, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

With Palmer being Chelsea’s best player at the club, United or any other club can forget about signing him.

The Blues have no desire to part ways with the player and he is the most important pillar of their current project.

