Kevin De Bruyne drops hint over his future after guiding Man City to crucial win

Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, is set to bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium at the conclusion of the 2024–25 season.

Despite his pivotal role in City’s recent 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which bolstered their Champions League aspirations, De Bruyne confirmed his impending departure, expressing surprise at the club’s decision not to offer a contract extension.

The Belgian midfielder has been a brilliant servant of the club in the last decade.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Man City have won the Premier League title six times.

He has been one of the club’s best players ever but his sudden exit from the club comes as a huge surprise not only for the fans but also for the player.

Fans will be hoping they get to see the most of their star player in his final few weeks as a City player.

De Bruyne and his City side will be involved in the FA Cup final on 17th May against Crystal Palace.

De Bruyne and his City side will be involved in the FA Cup final on 17th May against Crystal Palace, which could be one of his last high profile matches for the club.

When asked whether he would take part in the Club World Cup for Man City this summer, De Bruyne said, as reported by The Mirror:

“I don’t know. For me, it will depend on whatever happens in the future, you know, depending on what team I’ll go to and what competition I’ll play in.

“Also, if the new team doesn’t want me to play and doesn’t want to risk whatever happens. I haven’t really spoken to City about it, so I don’t know. If they want to have a conversation, we can. But I’m not sure about this.”

Manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged De Bruyne’s significance to the team, remarking on the difficulty of replacing a player of his caliber.

Guardiola expressed his desire for the best for De Bruyne, indicating that the decision not to renew his contract was not taken lightly .

City plan to honour De Bruyne’s contributions with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, placing him alongside club legends such as David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Along with De Bruyne, Jack Grealish might also head out of the club in the summer.

