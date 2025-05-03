Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Chelsea attacker, Christopher Nkunku, at the end of the season, and manager Arne Slot is confident of reviving his career.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are hoping to sign the 27-year-old French attacker in the summer. He has had a mixed spell at Chelsea, and he has not been able to live up to the expectations. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

The player has been linked with other Premier League club as well.

Christopher Nkunku has been underwhelming

Given his situation at Chelsea, they will hope to sign him for a reasonable amount of money. The player has been at his best since moving to England, but he has 14 goals to his name this season. Nkunku has picked up five assists along the way as well.

It will be interesting to see if he’s open to joining Liverpool in the summer. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have just won the Premier League title. They have been pushing for major trophies consistently, and they could be an attractive destination for the French attacker.

Nkunku will be desperate to get back to his best, and Slot is confident of getting the best out of him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool could use more attacking depth

Liverpool will be hoping to agree on a reasonable deal with Chelsea for the 27-year-old. Darwin Nunez has been linked with the move away from the club, and they will need to replace the South American. He has been quite underwhelming for them this season.

Nkunku is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He could transform Liverpool in the attack if he manages to get back to his best.