Liverpool plan to raise £170 million through the sales of five players

Liverpool are expected to spend big in the summer transfer window after winning the Premier League title.
They are ready to show ambition in the market to sign new players but for that they will need to sell some of their players to generate transfer funds.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool are planning the sale of five of their squad players with which they are expected to raise £170 million to spend on new signings.
This is a figure that the Reds are hoping to generate if they can get the valuation that they are set to demand for their players.
Heading the exit list at the club is back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who is looking for a move away from Anfield to get more playing time.
With goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive at the club this summer from Valencia, Kelleher will get even less playing time if he stays at Liverpool.
Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is another player who has no future at Anfield and Arne Slot wants to get rid of the player with the club chasing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.
Liverpool squad is ready to go through major changes
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is expected to be one of the casualties of the club’s summer reshuffle, with sources indicating that he is likely to leave Anfield permanently in the coming transfer window.
Liverpool are believed to be seeking around £20 million for the academy graduate, who has been with the Reds since the age of seven.
Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez complete the five man list of the players who are set to be sold by the club this summer.
Provided Liverpool get their asking price for the players, they believe they can raise around £170 million from the sales which are then going to be used in their transfer activity.
‘Absolutely top’ Premier League star prefers move to Liverpool over Man United
Keep Doak -yes sell the rest…instead of Doak I think Andy Robertson’s time has also come to an end. YNWA.
why are we selling Kelleher he is one of our best players Allisson is great but injury hinder his play time we need Kelleher in my opinion.
we need lb cb rb dm rw n striker 6 players needed get rid tsmaikas gomez arnold endo nunez chiesa but a bet money no funds again n we only get leftback rightback n striker cos wont spend money n will frustrate fans again…
cheisa has been with us for a season and won the league he has had limited playing time because of a horrendous injury 3 seasons ago he was Italy’s best player in there euros triumph and next year will be an animal he had to get used to the nit and grit of the prem by waiting doak could go but be worth more next year after a prem team takes him on loan would be amazing at Leeds in prem Morton we get 20 mil be worth it good player but we have better Kostas will leave bit part player kelleher not gonna get a game we get 30 mil for a sub when we bring in a fantastic player younger worth the same amount sign isak at all cost kerkez but robbo got 2 years we need a RB and atm not to many shout out Bradley is fantastic and if Gomez has an injury free season we will be fine dream singing be wirtz
keep ben doak, he is very talented player and young if he get 2 to 3 years experiment , he will become one of the great player in the world. he is valueable.
yes I agree keep Doak, he will be a big Star. we need to keep Endo. Nunez missed a sitter again. I like him but he is not hitting the heights with the reds, its a shame Gomez needs to go on another path, keep Robertson he is not finished yet. cant believe Trent has decided to go Real M. they are not the team they used to be. He will get stick from their fans
Why are we keeping Harvey Elliot he has had enough chances to prove his worth and has fluffed every one. His positional sense is non existent he runs around like headless chickens
U clearly don’t know any thing about football he runs his arse off for the team he’s a quality player shown many times with his goals and performances just needs to stay injury free lol get ur self to specsavers
I agree Elliott is needed
I would sell Marmadashvilli and keep Kelleher, and alternate Allison and Kelleher!