Liverpool plan to raise £170 million through the sales of five players

Liverpool are expected to spend big in the summer transfer window after winning the Premier League title.

They are ready to show ambition in the market to sign new players but for that they will need to sell some of their players to generate transfer funds.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are planning the sale of five of their squad players with which they are expected to raise £170 million to spend on new signings.

This is a figure that the Reds are hoping to generate if they can get the valuation that they are set to demand for their players.

Heading the exit list at the club is back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who is looking for a move away from Anfield to get more playing time.

With goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive at the club this summer from Valencia, Kelleher will get even less playing time if he stays at Liverpool.

Left-back Kostas Tsimikas is another player who has no future at Anfield and Arne Slot wants to get rid of the player with the club chasing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool squad is ready to go through major changes

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is expected to be one of the casualties of the club’s summer reshuffle, with sources indicating that he is likely to leave Anfield permanently in the coming transfer window.

Liverpool are believed to be seeking around £20 million for the academy graduate, who has been with the Reds since the age of seven.

Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez complete the five man list of the players who are set to be sold by the club this summer.

Provided Liverpool get their asking price for the players, they believe they can raise around £170 million from the sales which are then going to be used in their transfer activity.

