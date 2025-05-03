Liverpool plot Alexander-Arnold revenge on Real Madrid by targeting their star player

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are getting ready for their summer transfer business after securing the Premier League title.

The Premier League giants are prepared to spend big in the summer to provide Arne Slot the platform to continue their successful spell.

With the Merseyside club expected to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid after this season, they are ready to try their luck by targeting a move for a Real Madrid superstar.

Liverpool could once again emerge as a serious contender to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, according to GiveMeSport.

Despite the Brazilian’s staggering release clause of over £850 million, multiple sources suggest his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is no longer as secure as it once seemed.

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos, is reportedly experiencing his most difficult period since arriving in the Spanish capital.

Once seen as a long-term pillar of the club’s attacking line-up, he now finds himself increasingly sidelined.

The emergence and dominance of players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinícius Jr. and Jude Bellingham have eclipsed the 24-year-old’s role, casting doubt over his long-term future at Madrid.

Liverpool’s initial interest in Rodrygo was because of the uncertain contract situation of Mohamed Salah at the club.

With Salah’s contract issues now resolved, there isn’t a desperate need for a player like Rodrygo at Anfield.

However, the Reds are still interested in signing him because they see him as a long term replacement of the Egyptian attacker.

Liverpool have long term interest in Rodrygo

Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo is far from new. In fact, the club initially pursued him in 2017, while he was still a teenager at Santos.

At the time, Rodrygo opted for Real Madrid but Liverpool have remained admirers.

Now, with Luis Diaz drawing interest from both Barcelona and Saudi side Al-Nassr, Liverpool could look to Rodrygo as a replacement.

Along with signing a new attacker, the Reds are looking to strengthen their defense as well as their central attacking options.

Report: Liverpool’s three transfer targets named after Premier League title win