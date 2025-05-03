Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the team huddle before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to let go of Darwin Nunez at the end of the season, and they are prepared to send him out on loan with an obligation to buy.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with the South American striker, but they are unwilling to pay big money in order to sign him this summer. Liverpool have therefore decided to soften their stance in order to get rid of the player.

Liverpool want to get rid of Darwin Nunez

Nunez has been quite underwhelming for Liverpool this season, and they need to bring in an upgrade on him. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to sign him on with an obligation to buy. According to a report from Fichajes, they will have to make the move permanent in the summer if certain objectives are fulfilled. Furthermore, they would have to pay a fee of around €40-45 million.

Liverpool are fully aware that they will not be able to recoup the kind of money they paid for the striker, and they will have to accept a loss on him. It remains to be seen whether the player can secure a move away from the club in the coming weeks.

Liverpool need an upgrade

Apart from his inability to find the back of the net consistently, his decision-making in the final third has been quite poor. Liverpool expected him to develop into a world-class player when they signed him from Benfica, but the move has not worked out. He has not been a regular starter for Arne Slot either. It is clear that the Dutch manager does not fancy him.

It would be ideal for all parties to go their separate ways during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid can get the deal done. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and Diego Simeone might be able to get the best out of the player.