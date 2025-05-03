***LEFT IMAGE*** Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City looks on (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Manager Unai Emery looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa are keen on signing him.

According to Fichajes, the two Premier League clubs have initiated moves to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper at the end of the season. Moving away from Real Madrid could be ideal for the player, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Real Madrid. On the other hand, Manchester City might be able to provide him with ample opportunities.

Man City keen on Andriy Lunin

Ederson Moraes has been linked with a move away from the club, and Manchester City will need to replace him adequately. The 25-year-old has shown his quality at Real Madrid, and he could be a useful acquisition for the Premier League giants.

Lunin is highly rated across Europe, and he has been hailed as a “wonderful” player by his teammate Thibaut Courtois.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can agree on a reasonable deal for the player in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa links are surprising

Meanwhile, the interest from Aston Villa is quite surprising. They have a world-class goalkeeper like Emiliano Martinez at their disposal, and replacing him with Lunin could prove to be a downgrade.

Aston Villa cannot afford to let the World Cup winner leave the club if they want to build a formidable squad. They will not be able to accommodate the 25-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper in their starting lineup, unless Martinez leaves.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The Real Madrid goalkeeper is unlikely to join a club where he will not be a regular starter.