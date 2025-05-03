The Manchester United club badge is put up on the board during a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for the German club, and he helped them win the league title last season. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer at the top level.

Man United enter Jonathan Tah race

Tah will be a free agent in the summer, and Manchester United have entered the race to sign him.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg on X, Manchester United have held talks with his representatives regarding a potential move. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be exceptional business. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. They need to replace players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindeof.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen as well

The German International defender is on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for him. He is highly rated across Europe, and Xabi Alonso has hailed him as “one of the world’s best defenders”.

At 29, he is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if he joins Manchester United. They have been quite vulnerable defensively, and the German could help them tighten up at the back.

Similarly, Real Madrid need a quality long-term alternative to players like David Alaba. The Austrian is in the twilight stages of his career, and he has had injury problems as well. As far as Barcelona are concerned, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde have been linked with a potential move away from the club. Tah would be a quality alternative.