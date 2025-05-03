Leeds United players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sell Manor Solomon permanently at the end of the season, and the player is open to joining Leeds United.

The 25-year-old has done quite well for Leeds this season, and he has helped them secure promotion to the Premier League. The Whites are keen on signing him permanently as well, as the player has already said yes to them, as per TEAMtalk.

Solomon does not have a future at Spurs, and therefore, it is no surprise that he has agreed to join Leeds permanently. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and they will be able to provide him with the opportunity he needs.

Manor Solomon could be a handy option

He has played in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham. He will look to make his mark with Leeds in the top flight as well. Leeds will be desperate to establish themselves as a Premier League club in the upcoming campaign, and they need to hold onto their quality players.

Solomon could prove to be a very useful acquisition for them in the coming seasons. Given his situation at Tottenham, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money as well. Leads will need to improve multiple areas of their squad and they will not want to overspend on the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Leeds must hold on to their key players

Leeds have been very impressive this season, and Solomon has been a reliable performer for them. The player will now look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again.

