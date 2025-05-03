Marcus Rashford move to Premier League side has collapsed after latest development

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is widely expected to leave Manchester United in a permanent move in the summer transfer window.

The English attacker left the club in a loan move earlier this year to join Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

Rashford has impressed on his loan spell at Villa Park after impressive performances in the Premier League and the Champions League.

With the player having a fall-out with manager Ruben Amorim, his exit from he club seems inevitable.

However, Aston Villa may not be his next permanent club after a latest development dealt a major blow to Emery’s side to sign the Man United star.

According to Football Insider, Villa would be unable to complete a move for Rashford if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford is keen on playing Champions League football

Villa have an option to sign the player in a permanent move for £40million at the end of the season which is seen as a good price for a player like Rashford but his high wages, which are around £350,000-a-week, would be too expensive for the Premier League club.

That would mean that the player would have to take a wage cut in order to join Emery’s side.

It is highly unlikely that Rashford would want to join Aston Villa if they fail to qualify for the Champions League since the 27-year-old wants to play in Europe’s elite competition.

The Man United outcast is dreaming of a move to Barcelona but even if he wants to join the Spanish side, taking a wage cut would be necessary due to Barcelona’s poor financial condition.

In order to replace Rashford, United are considering a move for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Man United set new price tag for Marcus Rashford after successful spell at Aston Villa