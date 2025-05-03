Report: Leeds United were involved in talks with English star before his big move

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are actively pursuing reinforcements ahead of their return to the Premier League, with recent reports indicating that the club has held talks to sign a Champions League-experienced player.

Manager Daniel Farke is keen on bolstering his team’s experience and depth, recognising the challenges that come with Premier League competition.

The Whites have had a successful season under Farke and at the second time of asking, he has managed to take the club back to the Premier League.

The manager knows that in the Premier League, more than anything else you need experience in the squad.

In order to address that issue, Leeds targeted a move for English defender Eric Dier before his eventual move to AS Monaco from Bayern Munich, according to TBR Football.

The Championship side wanted to bring the defender back to England but he opted a move to France where he has decided to join AS Monaco.

Leeds United currently rely on a core trio of defenders, Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon to anchor their backline. While each has shown promise and performed well in the Championship, the club’s return to the Premier League will demand a higher level of consistency.

That is why a move for Dier would have been ideal for the Whites as they prepare to strengthen their squad for Premier League football next season.

His tactical versatility, composure under pressure, and leadership qualities would have made him a valuable asset to a Leeds squad looking to establish itself in the top flight rather than simply avoid relegation.

Leeds United will be active in the market for new signings

With promotion secured, sporting director Nick Hammond and manager Daniel Farke will be eager to add both experience and depth to their squad this summer.

Leeds have shown interest in signing Evan Ferguson to bolster their attack this summer.

In terms of players leaving Elland Road, goalkeeper Illan Meslier could be the first big name to depart this summer.

