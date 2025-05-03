Report: Liverpool make contract decision regarding 28-year-old ‘excellent player’

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to continue the process of sorting the contract situation of some of their key players.

With the futures of Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah now sorted, they are looking to make sure that they keep the core of their squad together and offer manager Arne Slot the right platform to achieve success at the club.

Liverpool are set to turn their attention to Luis Diaz, with formal contract negotiations expected to begin at the end of the season, according to Daily Mail.

The Colombian winger, who has become a fan favorite at Anfield, joined from FC Porto in January 2022 and quickly made his mark.

Within months of his arrival, he played a crucial role in Liverpool’s domestic cup double, winning both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

This season, under head coach Arne Slot, Diaz has once again shown his worth, playing a vital role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign.

He scored 12 Premier League goals, marking the first time he has hit double digits in a top-flight campaign.

Diaz’s current deal runs until 2027 but Liverpool are keen to ward off growing interest from abroad, particularly from clubs in Saudi Arabia and La Liga, by securing his long-term future with a fresh contract.

Liverpool are interested in keeping Luis Diaz

Discussions this summer are expected to clarify both parties’ intentions.

While Diaz has given no indication of wanting to leave, Liverpool will be eager to lock down one of their most valuable attacking players.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has described Luis Diaz as an ‘excellent player’.

There is a growing feeling at Anfield that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid.

With Liverpool accepting defeat on that front, they are determined to make sure that they agree new deals for their other key players.

The situation of Ibahima Konate is similar with the French defender entering the final year of his contract soon.

Along with keeping their best players, the Reds are considering a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

In terms of defensive targets, Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is also on the club’s radar.

