Report: Man United star edges closer to exit with club deciding his asking price

Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Manchester United are reportedly open to selling winger Antony this summer, with an asking price set between €40–50 million (£34–42 million), according to El Chiringuito.

The Brazilian international, who joined United from Ajax in 2022 for a fee of £86 million, has struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford.

Antony’s loan spell at Real Betis has seen a resurgence in form, contributing six goals and four assists in 19 matches.

The Brazilian winger has completely turned around his career after his move to La Liga.

At Man United, he struggled to perform under Erik ten Hag as well as current manager Ruben Amorim.

With the player playing well in Spain, it comes as a major boost to United who are looking to cash in on him this summer.

As the club aims to revamp their squad, Antony would be one of the players who will be allowed to leave the club.

His performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Atlético Madrid, who have reportedly made inquiries about a potential transfer.

Can Real Betis sign the Man United star?

Despite Betis’ desire to retain Antony, Man United are said to prefer a permanent transfer over another loan deal.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has expressed interest in keeping the player, but acknowledges the financial challenges involved.

Antony himself has expressed happiness with his time at Betis, stating that he feels he has “found himself” at the club.

As part of a major overhaul of the squad at the club, the Red Devils are ready to move on Andre Onana after another disappointing season at Old Trafford.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho is also expected to be sold this summer as Amorim plans to raise funds with players sales.

