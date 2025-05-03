Tottenham could be offered Atletico Madrid star in a swap deal for Cristian Romero

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and are now considering including a player in the deal to make negotiations smoother.

With Diego Simeone eager to bolster his backline, Atletico are believed to have identified Romero as a key summer target.

Talks have already begun behind the scenes, but the two clubs remain far apart in terms of valuation.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known for driving a hard bargain, and h is unlikely to budge without a substantial offer on the table.

In an attempt to bridge that gap, Atletico are said to be open to offering winger Rodrigo Riquelme as part of the package, according to Spanish outlet Marca (via Sport Witness).

The 25-year-old Spaniard, who previously spent a short loan stint at Bournemouth, has found playing time limited this season and could be used as a makeweight to progress the deal.

Atletico blocked January approaches for Riquelme from both Aston Villa and Villarreal, but they may now be willing to part ways with him if it helps them secure Romero’s signature.

Tottenham could lose one of their star players to Atletico

This potential swap could appeal to Tottenham, especially as they look to refresh their attacking options heading into the new campaign.

While Spurs could be offered the chance to sign Riquelme from the Spanish giants, they would much rather prefer the opportunity to sign Conor Gallagher.

The only issue with their chase of Gallagher is that the player is happy in the Spanish capital and he is currently not looking for a move away from the club.

Along with Romero, Pedro Porro has also been linked with a move away from Spurs with Manchester City reportedly interested in signing the Spain international defender.

