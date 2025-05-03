Tottenham fans wave flags during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur, heading into the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old will be a free agent in 2026, and Barcelona are hoping to agree on a contract with him, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the player to join them instead.

Garcia was offered to Aston Villa in January. Newcastle United were keen on the player as well.

Tottenham move could be ideal for Eric Garcia

They will be able to offer him regular gametime. He is a squad player for Barcelona, and the Spaniard might want to play more often. He has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City, and he won the league title with them in 2020/21.

The opportunity to return to England could be an exciting one for him. Tottenham need defensive depth, and the versatile Spaniard would be a very useful acquisition. He can operate as a central defender as well as a defensive midfielder. He could be an asset for Tottenham if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can convince the player to sign a new deal with them. He is a useful player for them, and it is no surprise that they want to keep him at the club. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

Spurs need defensive depth

Meanwhile, Tottenham could lose Cristian Romero in the summer. The South American has been linked with big clubs in recent weeks and he could look to move on in search of trophies. Garcia could be a useful alternative in that case. Given his contract situation, he could be signed for a reasonable amount of money as well. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.