A detailed view of a name plate which reads "Leicester City" on the back of the dugout. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Wout Faes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old defender is expected to be sold in the summer, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money. According to reports via SportWitness, the player was valued at €20 million during the January transfer window, but his price will drop after relegation.

Furthermore, his recent form has been underwhelming, and that will certainly contribute to the price drop.

Lazio keen on Leicester star

The 27-year-old will want to compete at a high level, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Italian outfit Lazio are keen on the player, and they could provide him with an exit route. Signing the player for below €20 million would represent an excellent investment for the Italian outfit.

Faes has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he has the ability to do well in Italian football as well. He will look to establish himself as a key player for them.

Wout Faes’ exit would be a blow

Meanwhile, his departure will be a major blow for Leicester. They are expected to lose multiple players this summer. They will be desperate to bounce back strongly and return to the Premier League soon. However, losing key players will be a devastating blow.

It will be interesting to see if they can replace the 27-year-old Belgian defender adequately. There is no doubt that he is a key player for them, and his absence will weaken them at the back. Losing him for a knockdown price will be a financial blow for the club as well.

Meanwhile, the defender is at the peak of his powers, and he will not want to compete in the Championship. He is too good for the second division of English football, and a move to Serie A would be ideal for him.