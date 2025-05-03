Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on during a press conference. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Yasin Ozcan is all set for a move to Aston Villa at the end of the season, and he is excited about playing with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins next season.

Aston Villa signed the 18-year-old defender during the January transfer window, and he will join up with the English club in the summer.

Future investment for Aston Villa

He is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into an important player for the West Midlands club in future.

The Kasimpasa defender has the quality to do well in English football, and he will look to establish himself as an important player for Aston Villa. The West Midlands outfit are looking to build a squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they have signed the talented young defender.

They have reported he paid €7 million to get the deal done, and the transfer could look like a major bargain in future. If the defender manager is to adapt to English football quickly.

Yasin Ozcan is excited about Aston Villa move

Ozcan said to Mackolik: “Aston Villa made very important transfers in the winter transfer window. It’s going to be very exciting training with them in pre-season camp. The players I want to play with the most are Rashford and Watkins. I’d love to play with them”.

The defender is clearly excited about the move to Aston Villa, and he will look to make his mark in English football. It will be interesting to see if he’s given first-team opportunities next year. There is no doubt that he is quite young, and he might need some time before he is ready to play in the Premier League.

He will get to play alongside top-quality players at Aston Villa, and working under a top-class manager like Unai Emery will only help him improve further.