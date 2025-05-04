Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks dejected after the team's 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Spanish international goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

They could look to make a move for the 24-year-old goalkeeper at the end of the season, and a report from Fichajes claims that they are willing to submit a £26 million offer for him.

The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season, and he has been outstanding for Espanyol. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite exciting for him, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out an agreement.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been linked with him as well.

Arsenal need another reliable keeper

Garcia was outstanding for his country during the 2024 Olympics, and he helped him win the gold medal. He has the quality to do well in the Premier League, and he could compete with David Raya for the starting spot. Arsenal need more depth in the goalkeeping unit, and the Spaniard could be a long-term investment.

The reported fee could look like a bargain in the long term if Garcia manages to adapt to English football and establish himself as a key player for the club.

Joan Garcia is a man in demand

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper is on the radar of Premier League club Bournemouth as well. It is fair to assume that Arsenal have more resources and a greater pull compared to the Cherries. They are likely to be the favourites if they are serious about signing the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The Gunners are looking to build a formidable team capable of doing well across multiple competitions. They need more depth and quality on the side, and the Spaniard will certainly help them improve.

The 24-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club in the near future.