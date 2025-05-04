Mikel Arteta and Rodrygo (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images, Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP)

Arsenal are in the market for a new left winger, and their bid to address the position has taken them to the Spanish capital city of Madrid, where they could sign one of Real Madrid’s attacking trident.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both struggled to establish themselves as Arsenal’s starting left winger this season, with neither having had much success. As a result, the club have upped their efforts to address the position during the summer transfer window.

Nico Williams is on their list, and there have also been links to Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. And in recent days, they have made their move for another La Liga option.

Arsenal register interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo

As reported by Relevo, Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, and earlier this week, they enquired about the conditions of a possible summer deal – and the response was rather abrupt, with €100m quoted as the starting price for any negotiations.

Rodrygo has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the last few months, including Man City, Man United and Liverpool. Real Madrid will be aware of this interest, which is why they are prepared to set a steep asking price.

It has been a difficult season for Rodrygo, who has only scored once for Real Madrid across all competitions since the start of February. He has been affected by playing on the right wing, with his natural position being on the left, where Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Rodrygo were to make the move to Arsenal, he would be afforded the opportunity to play in his preferred position. And because of this, there could be a chance that he seeks a move to the Champions League semi-finals.