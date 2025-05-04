Arsenal plotting stunning swoop of Man United star who is in the form of his life

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have emerged as surprise contenders in the race to sign Manchester United winger Antony, according to UOL Esporte.

The Gunners have reportedly made initial enquiries about the Brazilian’s availability ahead of the summer transfer window.

Antony has endured a challenging spell at Old Trafford since his £82 million move from Ajax in 2022.

After struggling to consistently deliver in the Premier League, he was loaned to Real Betis in January, where he has since revitalised his form.

The 25-year-old has quickly become one of the best players for the Spanish side, showcasing the flair and confidence that once made him one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Antony has scored six goals and provided four assists for Real Betis in 19 appearances in La Liga and Conference League combined.

As per the report, Real Betis are eager to make the winger’s stay permanent, but they face growing competition from Atletico Madrid and now Arsenal..

Both clubs have reportedly expressed interest in securing his services, with United said to be open to selling Antony for a fee between £26 million and £34 million, a significant drop from the fee they initially paid Ajax.

United are reportedly motivated to offload Antony this summer and could be willing to negotiate on the price, knowing potential suitors are aware of their willingness to sell.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid want Antony this summer

The Red Devils will look to use his strong second half of the season in La Liga as leverage to secure a respectable transfer package.

While Atletico Madrid would offer Antony a chance to remain in Spain and play at a high level, Arsenal’s involvement complicates matters.

The Gunners could view Antony as a right-wing alternative or depth option to Bukayo Saka, especially with the club preparing for a demanding Champions League campaign next season.

Their is a desperate need of attacking additions at Arsenal and particularly in the wide attacking areas where Mikel Arteta is short of options.

Man United may hesitate to strengthen a direct Premier League rival. If a bidding war ensues, they could prefer selling to Atletico Madrid over Arsenal, even if both clubs meet their valuation.

On the other hand, the Gunners have been told to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

Arteta’s team are also chasing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Arsenal transfer update: Gunners to hold talks with the agent of £70m striker