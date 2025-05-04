Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The Swedish International is having an incredible season, and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United. According to Football Insider, Arsenal will do “everything they can” to sign the 26-year-old striker in the summer.

Manchester United are keen on the player as well, and they might have an advantage in the race to sign him. The player has worked with Ruben Amorim during their time together at the Portuguese club, and the opportunity to reunite with the Portuguese manager could be quite exciting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Viktor Gyokeres could transform Arsenal

The player has 64 goal contributions in 48 matches across all competitions this season. He is averaging more than 1.3 goals and assists per game. Arsenal are in desperate need of a quality striker, and Gyokeres would be a world-class acquisition. He could transform them in the attack and help them win major trophies.

Arsenal have missed out on the title in recent seasons, and the lack ofa quality finisher has cost them dearly. The Swedish International could be a game-changing acquisition for them. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Man United need a quality striker

Similarly, Manchester United need a quality finisher as well. They have signed Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund in recent windows, but both players have been underwhelming for them. They need an upgrade, and the 26-year-old Sporting CP striker could be an excellent addition.

The 26-year-old striker will want to compete at a high level, and moving to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and he will certainly be tempted to join them.