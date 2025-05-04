Kevin De Bruyne (Photo by SITA/AP)

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Man City at the end of the season after an incredible spell, but his next club is yet to be decided. He has been linked with joining another Premier League club, although recent developments could now see him play against the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez later this year.

After Friday’s 1-0 victory over Wolves, De Bruyne admitted that he does not know if he will go to the Club World Cup with Man City. That decision would likely depend on his next club, and if he were to join someone like Aston Villa, there would likely be no problems for him to play in the United States.

But if he were to join an MLS club, the likelihood is that they would block any hopes he has of playing in the United States. And at this stage, it is most likely that he does head stateside for his next adventure.

Kevin De Bruyne opens contract talks with MLS club

As reported by ESPN, De Bruyne has opened talks with MLS side Chicago Fire. They are prepared to offer the Belgium international a designated player contract, and that would give them the edge over the likes of Inter Miami, who have also been linked with making an approach.

Inter Miami have already acquired De Bruyne’s discovery rights, but given that they are not able to offer a designated player contract, it places them on the back foot in a bid to reach an agreement with the Man City star. In this regard, Chicago Fire would be considered favourites to get a deal done.

It remains to be seen where De Bruyne ends up by the end of the summer. He could stay in the Premier League, but it is looking increasingly likely that he will leave England in favour of a move to the United States.