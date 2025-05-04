David Moyes and Liam Delap (Photo by Imago, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liam Delap has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Man United and Newcastle in recent months, as he prepares to leave Ipswich in the summer. But a new candidate has now emerged in recent days after one other club’s interest was confirmed publicly.

Delap will be one of the players to watch this summer, with multiple clubs expected to pursue signing him. Confirmation of Ipswich’s relegation last weekend means that his £30m relegation release clause is now active, and at this stage, Chelsea believe they are favourites to get a deal over the line.

But now Everton’s hat has been thrown into the ring by David Moyes, who recently spoke on Delap.

David Moyes confirms Everton interest in Liam Delap

Speaking to the media earlier this week (via The Mirror), Moyes confirmed that Everton are looking at Delap as an option in attack, although he conceded that there is a good chance that they miss out on signing him.

“He would be one who we would certainly have an interest in. I think what he probably has to look at will probably be bigger than what we are. So, we would certainly be interested if he was interested in us. That’s for sure.”

Everton will be in the market for a new striker this summer with Dominic Calvert-Lewin expected to leave upon the expiry of his contract. And while Delap would be an excellent replacement, it is probably an unrealistic move due to the interest from Chelsea, Man United and Newcastle.

It remains to be seen where Delap ends up in the summer, but Merseyside looks to be somewhere that he does not go – that’s because Liverpool have ruled out making a move for him during the transfer window.