Omari Hutchinson, the 21-year-old winger who has flourished at Ipswich Town, has become one of the most talked-about young prospects

Several Premier League clubs are queuing up to secure his signature ahead of the summer transfer window with Ipswich Town getting relegated to the Championship.

According to Caught Offside sources, Burnley and Leeds United are among the clubs most seriously monitoring his situation. With both teams focusing heavily on youth development and squad rejuvenation, Hutchinson fits perfectly into their long-term plans.

Leeds, in particular, view him as an ideal candidate to be part of their next generation of first-team regulars, especially after securing promotion to the Premier League.

Everton, who are actively scouting young talents amid ongoing restructuring efforts, are also showing strong interest.

The Toffees, known for developing exciting young players in the past like, see Hutchinson as a crucial addition who could quickly become a fan favourite at Goodison Park.

West Ham United and Aston Villa are monitoring Hutchinson

Graham Potter’s West Ham United side are also part of the race to sign the young Ipswich star.

The Hammers believe Hutchinson could bring speed and unpredictability to their flanks, complementing their current forward options.

Aston Villa have also joined the race. Villa’s recruitment team reportedly rate Hutchinson highly and consider him a smart investment for the future, one who could thrive under Unai Emery’s system.

Ipswich, aware of the growing demand, are reportedly demanding between €30 million and €35 million for the talented winger.

Despite his team’s poor over all performance this season, Hutchinson has still managed to impress at Ipswich.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists this season in the Premier League.

In terms of incomings at Ipswich, they are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

