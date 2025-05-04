Exclusive: Newcastle United and Aston Villa battle for relegated attacking midfielder

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Leicester City’s highly rated Moroccan midfielder, Bilal El Khannous, has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

According to Caught Offside sources, Wolves, Fulham, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa all monitoring his situation.

The 20-year-old, known for his composure on the ball, technical ability, and vision in midfield, has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents currently outside of Europe’s traditional elite.

Following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League, the club is expected to part ways with a number of its valuable assets.

El Khannous, who joined Leicester last year from Genk, is now facing an uncertain future at the club.

Reports suggest that the Foxes would be willing to negotiate a deal in the range of €40–45 million, a figure that has not deterred suitors from both England and abroad.

In addition to interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Serie A outfits Napoli, Lazio, and Atalanta are all keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Known for their success in developing young talent, clubs like Leipzig and Atalanta could offer El Khannous a key developmental step, along with European competition.

However, sources close to the player suggest that his preference is to stay in England, in the Premier League, where he sees the best path for his career growth.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have genuine interest

That gives clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa, both of whom are competing for European football, an edge in potential negotiations.

While no formal bids have been submitted yet, the summer transfer window could see a race for El Khannous intensify.

With his technical skill and top-flight experience, the Moroccan midfielder, who scored three goals and provided six assists for Leicester this season, is shaping up to be one of the most in-demand young players available this summer.

The youngster has managed to catch the attention of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola this season.

Patson Daka is another Leicester player who could be on his way out of the club this summer.

