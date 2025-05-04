Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool leads out his side. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently 1-0 down against Chelsea in the Premier League, and they have struggled to put in a dominant display so far.

Arne Slot has decided to field a heavily rotated side for the game against Chelsea, and naturally, the Blues have been in control so far. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez handed them a lead three minutes into the contest, and Chelsea have been quite comfortable against the Premier League champions so far.

Liverpool have already won the league title, and they have nothing to play for anymore, and it is no surprise that they are lacking in motivation. The decision to rotate the squad has also played a big part in their subdued performance.

Liverpool are lacking in motivation

BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella believes that the fans of the other clubs will be disappointed with the way Liverpool have performed today. They would have expected a stronger display from the champions.

Chelsea are currently fighting for Champions League qualification, and their rivals will certainly hope that they draw points here. However, the way Liverpool have performed so far it will be worrying for them.

Kinsella wrote on BBC: “Liverpool could lose 4-0 here and it wouldn’t dampen the away supporters’ spirits. They are going through their roll call of songs and are lapping up that title even when under spells of pressure from Chelsea. Substitute Ibrahim Konate, one of six regulars rotated today, is smiling and singing along while being serenaded during a warm-up midway through this half. “However, maybe fans of the other clubs in the race for Champions League would have liked to see a more threatening, sharper showing from Arne Slot’s men.”

Can Liverpool bounce back?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get back into the game as it progresses. There is no doubt that they have the quality in the squad to grind out a positive result here.

As for Chelsea, they will be delighted with the way the game has panned out so far, and they will be hoping to secure all three points at home. A win over the champions could prove to be vital in the race for Champions League qualification.