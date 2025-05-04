Journalist rules out Liverpool making a move for three of their reported transfer targets

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Having secured the Premier League title this season, Liverpool are working towards strengthening their squad this summer.

They are ready to make some big moves in the summer to add more quality and depth to their squad.

Manager Arne Slot is expected to add more players to the club’s attack and defense.

Now that they have tasted the success in the Premier League, Slot would be hoping to bring Champions League glory back to Anfield next season.

A leading reporter has clarified recent transfer speculation by confirming that three high-profile Premier League players previously linked with the club are not being considered as targets.

According to Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail, speculation surrounding three other Premier League players appears to be unfounded.

Steele reports that Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, Brighton forward Joao Pedro, and Ipswich Town’s young striker Liam Delap are not on Liverpool’s radar, despite recent rumours suggesting otherwise.

While the club continues to assess attacking reinforcements and long-term prospects, these three names can be scratched off the list, for now at least.

Liverpool are working behind the scenes to make changes

Liam Delap applauds the Ipswich Town fans
Liverpool are not looking to sign Liam Delap this summer. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

With a busy summer expected at Anfield, fans should anticipate more speculation, but also remain cautious, as not every headline player is part of the club’s real transfer strategy.

In terms of players leaving the club this summer, Darwin Nunez is expected to head the mass exodus.

Squad players like Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas are also expected to be offloaded this summer in order to raise funds for the transfer business.

The Merseyside club are reportedly interested in a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and it remains to be seen how that situation develops.

