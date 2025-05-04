Daniel Farke and Leonardo Balerdi (Photo by Imago, STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS)

With the Championship season now over for them, Leeds can start to make preparations for their return to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s squad will need significant additions in order to be able to compete effectively in the top flight, and one area that is to be addressed is defence.

It was reported earlier this week that Leeds missed out on signing Eric Dier, who will leave Bayern Munich in the summer after he agreed a pre-contract with AS Monaco. They have since moved on to other targets, one of whom is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1.

Leonardo Balerdi has been with Marseille since 2021, but his four-year stay in France could be coming to an end.

Leeds chasing summer deal for Leonardo Balerdi

As reported by The Sun (via (MOT Leeds News), Leeds have sent scouts to observe Balerdi’s performances in recent weeks. The Argentine centre-back is believed to be one of the club’s top targets for the position, and Marseille are open to selling for a fee in the region of £20m.

At 26, Balerdi has already had a lot of experience playing at the top-level of European football, and experience is something that Leeds need to add to their squad for the Premier League. As such, it makes a lot of sense for a deal to be sought with Marseille.

Balerdi could be one of several signings that Leeds make during the upcoming transfer window. They are expected to sign Manor Solomon on a permanent basis from Tottenham, while Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is also on their agenda. It remains to be seen who exactly arrives at Elland Road by the end of the summer, but regardless of who does, Farke’s squad is sure to look significant different compared to how it is now.