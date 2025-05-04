Players of Leeds United celebrate after the teams 2-1 victory. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Troy Parrott as a potential target.

According to a report from Team Talk, they want to sign the former Tottenham striker at the end of the season.

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window. Signing a quality attacker could prove to be a wise decision.

Troy Parrott would be a quality signing

The 23-year-old has done quite well for Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar. He has 20 goals across all competitions this season, and he has picked up 5 assists along the way as well.

The opportunity to return to England could be quite exciting for Parrott, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds United can get a deal done.

The Dutch outfit paid around €8 million to sign the player, and he has a contract with them until 2029. They are under no pressure to let him leave this summer. They will demand a substantial amount of money if Leeds United come calling in the summer.

Leeds need quality signings

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window to survive relegation next season.

Signing a quality striker will be one of their priorities. Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford is expected to leave Leeds United in the summer, and Parrott could be the ideal replacement.

The 23-year-old is still relatively young, and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can get the deal done in the coming weeks.