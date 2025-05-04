Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Club Brugge full-back Maxim De Cuyper at the end of the season.

According to a report from AnfieldWatch, the Reds have been scouting the 24-year-old full-back extensively over the last year, and they could look to make their move for him in the summer.

While the Belgian defender is naturally a left-back, he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He could prove to be the ideal utility man for Liverpool. Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well.

Liverpool could use Maxim De Cuyper

Liverpool need to find a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson in the summer. The Scottish defender has been quite underwhelming this season and the Belgian could prove to be an interesting alternative.

De Cuyper has shown in the Champions League this season that he can be quite reliable defensively, and he is equally good going forward. He produced an outstanding performance against Aston Villa in the Champions League earlier this season.

The player has four goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, and moving to Liverpool could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. They could help him improve further. Regular football in England could accelerate his development as well.

Liverpool have other options on their radar as well

Liverpool have been linked with players like Milos Kerkez as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually. It is no secret that they need to sign a quality left-back in the summer. Both De Cuyper and Kerkez would be quality additions.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for most players. They have won the Premier League title this season, and they will look to do well in the Champions League next year as well. De Cuyper will certainly be tempted to join them if the opportunity presents itself.