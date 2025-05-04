Pep Guardiola and Morgan Gibbs-White (Photo by Getty Images)

One of the priorities for Man City during this summer’s transfer window is to replace the departing Kevin De Bruyne, and while multiple targets have been identified, one is currently standing out amongst the rest.

De Bruyne announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Man City after 10 trophy-laden years, and although Pep Guardiola already has the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and James McAtee at his disposal, there is a desire for a specialist attacking midfielder to be brought in.

Florian Wirtz, James Maddison and Morgan Gibbs-White have all been linked with summer moves to the Etihad, but at this stage, it is the latter that Man City chiefs are most interested in. And barring any changes, there will be a considerable effort made to sign him from Nottingham Forest.

Man City ready to advance interest in Morgan Gibbs-White

In a tweet posted to X, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man City are ready to up their interest in Gibbs-White, with talks expected to take place in the coming weeks.

“Manchester City plan to advance on Morgan Gibbs-White deal in the next weeks as he remains one of the priority targets. No issues are expected on personal terms but work to do with Nottingham Forest as they still hope to keep MGW.”

It is no surprise that Forest want to keep Gibbs-White, who has been one of their best players this season. And while securing Champions League qualification could help their bid, it may not be enough as Man City are almost certain to be playing in the competition next season.

It remains to be seen how Gibbs-White’s future plays out, but it is clear that Man City want to sign him this summer. Forest will surely have their work cut out trying to convince him to remain at City Ground.