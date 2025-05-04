Ruben Amorim and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images, Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Man United will be looking to raise funds to make a number of signings this summer, but one possible method that had been reported in recent days now looks to have been closed off.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing Alvaro Carreras, but in order to avoid paying Benfica’s expected asking price of €60m, they wanted Man United to trigger their €18m buy-back clause, with the two clubs then eyeing an agreement worth in the region of €30-35m.

It would certainly be a bold tactic from both clubs, but the chances of it happening have now been significantly slashed.

Real Madrid-Man United transfer plan dismissed by agent

Speaking to A Bola, Carreras’ agent Ginés Carvajal has denied that this deal will happen in the summer, also stating that the Spanish defender plans to remain at Benfica for at least one more season.

“I don’t know where this news comes from. Everything that is said in it is pure fantasy and, as such, does not deserve, on my part, any comment. Carreras is doing very well at Benfica and will continue there.”

Man United had been linked with signing Carreras for themselves, but the January arrival of Patrick Dorgu means that a deal is unlikely to happen in the summer. They would have welcomed the profit that would have come from selling the 22-year-old to Real Madrid, but this rather bizarre operation looks to have been stopped in its tracks before it has even started.

It remains to be seen what business Man United can do this summer with the money that they have at their disposal. There is no doubt that sales will be needed, but raising funds will be easier said than done.