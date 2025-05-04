Eddie Howe and Caoimhin Kelleher (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, Peter Cziborra/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix)

Newcastle will be looking to go to the next level this summer by making quality additions to Eddie Howe’s squad, and one position that is expected to be addressed by sporting director Paul Mitchell is goalkeeper.

Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka have both had spells as no.1 this season, but neither has been able to make the position their own with quality performances. As a result, it has been decided that Newcastle will venture into the market at the end of the season in order to bring in a new starting goalkeeper.

James Trafford has been a target since last summer, but Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League could mean that a deal is more difficult. As such, Newcastle have started to identify other targets.

Newcastle showing interest in Caoimhin Kelleher

And according to The Chronicle, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is an alternative to Trafford. The Irish goalkeeper is expected to leave Anfield in the summer due to the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who was signed in 2024 but has spent the season on loan at Valencia.

Kelleher has attracted a number of suitors in recent months due to his performances for Liverpool, with the likes of Chelsea among the clubs keeping tabs on his situation. But the prospect of Champions League football at St James’ Park next season could give Newcastle the advantage in the race for his signature.

The report has stated that Liverpool would ask for at least £40m in order to part ways with Kelleher, which could be steep considering that there is likely to be no place for him in Arne Slot’s plans for next season. Nevertheless, it could be a price that Newcastle consider paying, although Trafford would likely be a more attractive option if he costs similar or even less.