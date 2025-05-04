Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Mali youth player Aboubacar Maiga.

The 16-year-old striker is highly rated in Africa, and the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea are keen on him.

According to Chronicle Live, the player has been offered to Newcastle, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The player prefers to play in England one day, and the opportunity to join Newcastle could be quite attractive for him.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on the player as well, and they have offered him a pre-contract agreement. It remains to be seen whether the teenager decides to sign on with the Spanish outfit.

Newcastle should sign Aboubacar Maiga

Maiga has established himself as a key player for Mali at the under-17 level, and he has been likened to Lionel Messi because of his playing style.

He is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can sign him. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and the African wonder kid could be the ideal long-term investment for them.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a major bargain in the long term.

Barcelona have an advantage in the transfer race

Meanwhile, the player is contracted to Academie Africa Foot in Mali, and Barcelona have a partnership with them. That certainly gives them an advantage when it comes to signing the player. It remains to be seen whether clubs like Newcastle, Manchester City or Chelsea can swoop in and secure his services.

Newcastle have an exciting squad and an ambitious project. They are expected to fight for trophies soon, and Maiga could be attracted to the idea of joining them.