£80million Premier League star wants to leave his club to join Liverpool this summer

After winning the Premier League title this season, Liverpool are set to strengthen their squad by making new signings.

Manager Arne Slot, who has worked with a limited budget at the club and still managed to achieve success, is set to be provided the opportunity to make changes to the squad and add more quality in all the positions.

Unlike Arsenal and Man City, Liverpool are finishing the season with strong momentum, and if FSG nail their transfer strategy, they could continue to dominate the league for the next few seasons.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United attacker Mohamed Kudus would jump at the opportunity to leave this club and make a move to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Former scout Mick Brown has disclosed this information and despite some criticism of the player, he has claimed that he is one of the players Liverpool are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Liverpool have been looking at Mohammed Kudus,” Brown said.

“He wants to make that move and will jump at the opportunity if an offer arrives. He scored his first goal of the year against Brighton, and all season he’s only got four – for a player of his ability and talent, that’s not good enough.

“The way he plays is going to catch your eye, but for most of the game he’s not doing enough.

“I think that’s the conclusion Liverpool will come to, as will other clubs who have been watching.

“He certainly isn’t doing enough to convince these clubs it would be worth spending £80million on him.

Mohamed Kudus could shine at Liverpool

The Reds could enter the market to sign a wide attacking player and Kudus is someone who has the experience in the Premier League as well as the quality to perform at a top club.

Another reason why it could be a possibility is because the Hammers could look to sell their prized asset in order to raise funds for their transfer business.

Kudus is a versatile player who can play on both the flanks as well as upfront. His addition would give Liverpool a new dimension if they can manage to sign him.

The Reds are also showing interest in Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo this summer who is reportedly unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In terms of midfield signings, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has caught the attention of people at Anfield.

