Report: Arsenal add 25 G/A Man United target to their transfer shortlist

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ademola Lookman, the Nigerian forward currently shining at Atalanta, has become a hot commodity in the transfer market, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Lookman has enjoyed a stellar season with Atalanta, netting 18 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal adding him to their shortlist as they aim to strengthen their attack.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners have now added Lookman to their transfer targets.

The journalist has stated that the Atalanta star is looking to take the next step in his career and that is why he could consider a move to the Premier League from Serie A.

The Gunners are joined by Manchester United and Juventus in the race to sign the Nigerian attacker.

Lookman helped Atalanta win the Europa League last season and that has increased his demand in the market.

With his contract set to expire in 2027, Atalanta are expected to demand a high transfer fee for him.

Lookman’s rise has been remarkable, once a loanee at Fulham, he’s now thriving in Serie A and making his mark on the European stage.

Ademola Lookman to Arsenal?

Now, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards, provided the right offer comes in.

With Mikel Arteta looking to add depth to his wide attacking areas, a player like Lookman could be the ideal signing for him.

He can score goals as well as create and would be a perfect fit for Arteta’s side who are not only looking to sign a wide attacker but also a new number nine.

The Gunners are also involved in talks with Sporting attacker Viktor Gyokeres as they look for a new number nine.

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is another name on the radar of Arteta’s side.

