Graham Potter applauds West Ham United fans (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

West Ham United manager Graham Potter is under a lot of pressure after the disappointing performances from his team in recent weeks.

West Ham are yet to win in their last eight matches, and there have been rumours that Potter could be shown the door before the new season begins.

It will be interesting to see if the former Chelsea manager can hold on to his job and help West Ham finish the season strongly.

Graham Potter has lost his dressing room?

Apart from the disappointing performances under his management, a report from the New York Times claims that there have been fights between the players behind the scenes.

Clearly, West Ham are in a state of unrest on and off the pitch. It will be interesting to see if Potter can get things under control.

He has previously shown his pedigree as a Premier League manager at Brighton, and there is no doubt that he is good enough for West Ham. It remains to be seen whether he can get things back on track with the London club.

The report claims that West Ham hierarchy still retains faith in Potter. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

West Ham need to bounce back

West Ham have a quality squad, and they will be expected to do a lot better. Patience is clearly running thin now, and Potter must turn things around quickly if he wants to stay on as the club’s manager.

It would not be a surprise if West Ham decides to pull the trigger if the results do not improve. The manager will need to get things under control behind the scenes as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The players and the fans are clearly frustrated at the moment, and if things do not improve quickly, the Hammers will need a change this summer.