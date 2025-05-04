Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United crashed to a 4-3 defeat away from home against Brentford in the Premier League earlier today, and Ruben Amorim’s team selection has been slammed.

The Red Devils will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance and the result.

It has been a disastrous Premier League campaign for them, and the defeat today leaves them 15th in the league table. For a club of their stature, it will be a devastating blow.

The UEFA Europa League remains Manchester United’s only salvation this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can win the tournament. They have made it to the semifinals of the competition.

Ruben Amorim got his team selection wrong

Meanwhile, BBC pundit Francis Benali has claimed that Manchester United were always looking for trouble against Brentford with their team selection today. Amorim decided to rest several players against the bees, and his decision to trust the youth backfired.

The Manchester United manager probably wanted to rest his key players ahead of a vital European semi-final, but that has cost him the game.

Benali said on BBC: “With the team that Ruben Amorim put out – you clearly know their priorities. Coming into a game at a ground like Brentford’s with the form they’re in, it’s almost asking for trouble.”

Players like Tyler Fredricson, Harry Amass and Chido Obi were handed opportunities against Branford, and they failed to make their mark. There is no doubt that they are talented players with bright futures, but they are simply not ready to start in the Premier League yet.

Can Man United win the Europa League?

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can bounce back strongly in the remaining games of the campaign. They will have to do well in the UEFA Europa League and win the tournament if they want to finish the season with some positivity.

They have a quality team at their disposal, and they could win the European tournament if they manage to perform at a high level.