Manchester United were beaten by Brentford away from home in the Premier League earlier today, and Matthijs de Ligt has picked up an injury.

The Red Devils lost the game 4-3, and Ruben Amorim’s decision to make too many changes to the side certainly played a big part in the loss.

Man United handed Matthijs de Ligt injury blow

However, the defeat to Brentford is not the only concern for Manchester United and Amorim right now. The Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt picked up an injury during the game, and the Manchester United manager has now revealed that he is concerned about the situation.

Amorim said to BBC: “I don’t know so I’m really concerned – not about Thursday. We took off Luke Shaw at half-time to protect and have players for Thursday, but I’m more concerned whether it is a small or big injury and thinking about next season.”

Manchester United are still waiting to find out the extent of the damage, and it will be interesting to see if the defender is fit for the upcoming UEFA Europa League semifinals. Manchester United will be desperate to win the tournament this time around, and the Dutch International could be a useful player for them.

They will not want to lose the player at this stage of the season. Manchester United have been quite vulnerable defensively, and an injury blow at the back could prove to be costly.

It will be a disappointing blow for the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether he can return to action swiftly.

Can Man United bounce back?

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing season for Manchester United, and they are 15th in the league table. For a club of their stature, that is simply unacceptable, and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly next season.