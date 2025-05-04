Marc Cucurella of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson after scoring. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 27-year-old has now made a decision regarding his future at the London club. The player wishes to leave the club in the summer, and talks are ongoing between the player and the Londoners.

🚨🔵 Christopher #Nkunku has decided to leave Chelsea this summer – there’s no longer any doubt about it. #CFC



His contract runs until 2029. Talks are ongoing.@SkySportDE 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HUDwqC30WH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 3, 2025

Chelsea need to get rid of underperformers

Nkunku has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Chelsea, and a fresh start would be ideal for him. The player has 14 goals and five assists to his name this season, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for most teams.

He was regarded as one of the finest attackers in European football during his time in the Bundesliga, and he will be looking to get back to that level.

The player has recently been linked with a move to Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him in the summer. He has been linked with Tottenham as well.

The player earns £195,000 per week at Chelsea, and the Blues will be relieved to get his wages off their books in the summer. They cannot afford to hold onto a high-earning underperformer. They will look to bring in an upgrade if the French international moves on. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Christopher Nkunku remains a quality player

There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, but he needs to regain his form and confidence. He should look to join a club where he will get regular first-team action. Joining a club with an attacking philosophy would be ideal for him as well.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can recoup a respectable amount of money for him.