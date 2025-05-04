Roony Bardghji (Photo by ProShots)

Tottenham will be keen to have a productive summer transfer window on the back of a dreadful season in the Premier League, and one area that is likely to be addressed is on the wings. Son Heung-min has struggled this season, while on the other flank, Brennan Johnson has been inconsistent.

It could be a summer where Tottenham have to be careful with the money that they have available to spend, so low cost signings could be the order of business for some positions – especially if they are considered to be market opportunities. And that is exactly what Roony Bardghji could be.

Bardghji, who has also attracted interest from Man City, sees his FC Copenhagen contract expire in 2025, and given that he does not appear to be open to extending his stay in the Danish capital, a move in the summer seems inevitable. And his destination could be North London.

Tottenham ready to make move for Roony Bardghji

GiveMeSport have confirmed Tottenham’s interest in Bardghji, and the Europa League semi-finals are said to be confident that they can close a deal. In their eyes, they also have a significant advantage in that they believe the young winger would want to become teammates with fellow Swedish star Lucas Bergvall.

Bardghji had been considered as one of the most exciting talents in Europe not too long ago, but after suffered an ACL injury in 2024, he has been out of action for a long time. As such, it could take him a while to get up to speed, but these factors have not put off Tottenham, who will see him as good competition for the likes of Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski.

It remains to be seen where Bardghji ends up, but a move to Tottenham is certainly a possibility.