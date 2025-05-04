Ange Postecoglou manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Tim Kleindienst.

The 29-year-old has had an impressive season with the German club, and he has 16 goals and 10 assists to his name. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

Gladbach could sell their star striker

According to SportBILD, the German outfit could be under pressure to sell the player this summer if they miss out on European qualification. Spurs will be able to secure his signature for a fee of just €28 million.

The 29-year-old striker could prove to be a bargain at that price. He has been an excellent performer for Gladbach this season, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well at Tottenham as well.

Tottenham could use Tim Kleindienst

Spurs need more attacking depth on the side, and the experienced striker could add a new dimension to their attack. He is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Tottenham as well. He is at the peak of his career, and he will want to test himself in the Premier League. This could be his last opportunity to secure a big move to a top European league.

The player has the potential to justify the €28 million asking price, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up.

They need more quality in the final third, and a reliable finisher could make a big difference for them. This has been a difficult season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will need quality players to do well. Signing a striker should be one of their priorities.

With Richarlison expected to leave the club in the summer, they should look to sign a dynamic attacker capable of operating on the flanks as well.