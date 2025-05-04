Daniel Levy and Jamie Vardy (Photo by AFP, Getty Images)

Tottenham could be in the market for a new striker during the summer transfer window to act as backup to Dominic Solanke, and according to one former player, they should look to sign a departing Premier League icon.

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham, although it could be saved by winning the Europa League. And if they are to do that, they would need to keep Solanke fit, seeing as he is the undisputed starting striker in North London.

But with Richarlison having been linked with a possible, and also no guarantee that Mathys Tel will be signed on a permanent basis, Tottenham may look to add another striker to their ranks for next season. And according to Jamie O’Hara, they should be looking to bring in Jamie Vardy.

Jamie O’Hara tells Tottenham to sign Jamie Vardy

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara urged his former club to sign Vardy, stating that he is better than the current options that Tottenham have as Solanke understudies.

“I think he’s not going to be short of suitors, genuinely. He has scored eight (now nine) Premier League goals this season in a terrible Leicester side. He has played a lot of football. He still looks sharp, looks fit, he’s still quick, it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down.

“I’m putting it out there, he’s better than Mathys Tel and Odobert. I’d have him at Tottenham. I would. Not to play very week, but as a backup to Solanke. Who’s our backup? We ain’t got anyone.”

Vardy will be leaving Leicester at the end of the season, and there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his next move. He could very well remain in the Premier League to add to his 144 goals in the competition – the latest of which came against Southampton on Saturday.