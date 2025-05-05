Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, shakes hands with Match Referee during the Premier League match against Arsenal. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund attacker Jamie Gittens has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on him.

According to a report from Ruhr Nachrichten, Arsenal are currently ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign the 20-year-old attacker. The player has a contract with the German club until 2028, and he’s likely to be an expensive acquisition.

The German outfit are reportedly valuing him around €50-60 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay up. It is no surprise that they are leading the race for his signature. The England under-21 international is represented by Elite Project Group Limited, which represents Bukayo Saka as well.

Arsenal need Jamie Gittens

Arsenal clearly have good terms with the agency, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. The player has been linked with Liverpool as well.

They need more depth on the flanks, and the 20-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side. He has been outstanding for Dortmund this season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. The player has 12 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.

Chelsea need attacking reinforcements

Meanwhile, Chelsea need more quality in the wide areas as well. Mykhailo Mudryk has been underwhelming, and he will need to be replaced. Gittens has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He must look to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the big bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him.

Even though the asking price is steep, the 20-year-old has the ability to live up to the expectations and justify the outlay in the long term.