Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Dusan Vlahovic as a target.

The Serbian striker has done well for Juventus, and he has been linked with a move away from Italy in recent months. According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta rates the Serbian highly and he believes that Vlahovic will add some much-needed quality to his attacking unit. Vlahovic has 14 goals and five assists this season.

The reported asking price for the striker is around €50-60 million. There is no doubt that Arsenal will be able to afford him, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign the player. The striker has been linked with multiple other Premier League clubs.

Dusan Vlahovic could fancy Arsenal move

The 25-year-old has proven himself in Italian football, and he could be open to taking the next step in his development. A move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal and win major trophies with them.

The player is highly rated across Europe, and Micah Richards once claimed that he has a “left foot like a wand”.

Arsenal need a striker

The Gunners have done quite well in recent seasons, but the lack of a reliable striker has cost them dearly. They have missed out on the league title in the last three seasons. They will hope that a quality striker can help them get over the line next year.

Vlahovic has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. He will look to hit the ground running in English football. The reported asking price might seem steep, but the player is young enough to improve further, and he could justify the investment in future.

Arsenal will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window, and signing an attacker will be one of their priorities. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.