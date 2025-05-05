Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is a player in demand this summer, and multiple clubs are keen on securing his signature.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea want to sign the talented young Spanish defender, and they will have to pay £50 million to get the deal done.

The player is weighing up his options

The player is reportedly assessing his options, and he will make a decision in the summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has already established himself as a reliable Premier League defender, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into a top-class player. Even though the £50 million asking price might seem like a premium right now, the Spanish defender could justify the investment in future.

Arsenal could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for them. However, they need to improve the other areas of their squad, and a central defender is not a priority. Spending £50 million on the Spaniard could prove to be problematic.

Liverpool and Chelsea need Dean Huijsen

As far as Liverpool are concerned, they should do everything in their power to sign the 20-year-old this summer. Joe Gomez is quite injury-prone, and Jarell Quansah is not good enough to start in the Premier League regularly. Liverpool cannot depend on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to start every game. They need more depth at their disposal, and Huijsen would be ideal.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they will need a quality central defender in the summer. Benoit Badiashile could leave the club at the end of the season, and Huijsen would be a solid replacement. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs manages to get the deal done.